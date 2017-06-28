FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Calheiros quits party leadership in Senate ahead of labor reform vote
June 28, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Calheiros quits party leadership in Senate ahead of labor reform vote

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian senator Renan Calheiros on Wednesday announced he will no longer be the leader of the ruling PMDB party in the upper chamber, signaling growing chances of approval for a government-sponsored overhaul of the labor code.

Calheiros, former Senate president until last year, has long opposed President Michel Temer's labor bill saying the government has no credibility to approve his agenda of economic reforms. His decision exposes a rift with Temer, but suggests he lacks support of a majority of fellow PMDB senators. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

