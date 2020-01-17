World News
January 17, 2020 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil to remove culture secretary after he echoes Goebbels - source

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government told congressional leaders that Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim will be removed from office after posting a video in which he appears to copy a speech by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, a source told Reuters on Friday.

The video, released on Thursday announcing national prizes to revitalize the arts in Brazil, quickly went viral, attracting outrage due to its at times word-for-word similarity to Goebbels.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below