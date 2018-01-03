FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Brazil industry minister resigns, likely to run for Congress
January 3, 2018 / 4:33 PM / in a day

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Brazil industry minister resigns, likely to run for Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show that federal congresswoman Cristiane Brasil will become next labor minister, not the next industry minister)

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian Industry Minister Marcos Pereira resigned on Wednesday, becoming the third cabinet minister to quit in a month.

Pereira, who posted his resignation letter on his verified Facebook page, is expected to run for Congress in October for his Brazilian Republican Party.

In his resignation letter he cited “personal and party” reasons for leaving the job and thanked President Michel Temer for the posting.

A few hours after Pereira stepped down, the leader of the government-allied Brazilian Labor Party, Roberto Jefferson, said his daughter, federal Congresswoman Cristiane Brasil, would become the next labor minister. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
