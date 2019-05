Employees from gun manufacturer Taurus Armas SA work in their assembly line in Sao Leopoldo, Brazil January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian gunmaker Taurus Armas SA surged on Wednesday, the day after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree to ease restrictions on gun imports and increase the amount of ammunition a person can buy.

Shares in the company were up around 20 percent around midday on Wednesday at 4.5 reais per share.