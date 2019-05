Brazil could tweak gun decree after criticism - president's spokesman

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony of consecration of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government could make some changes to an executive gun decree signed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro as a result of some of the criticisms it faced, the president’s spokesman said on Tuesday, without giving more details.

Earlier in May, Bolsonaro signed a decree to ease restrictions on gun imports and increase the amount of ammunition a person can buy. Shortly afterwards, federal prosecutors sued the government, seeking an injunction against the bill, arguing it “endangered the public safety of all Brazilians.”