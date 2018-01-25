FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Brazil's Workers Party backs Lula bid despite ineligibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Workers Party said on Thursday that its founder and former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be its candidate again in the October election, despite losing an appeal against a corruption conviction that will likely bar him.

Party leader Senator Gleisi Hoffmann announced the plan for Lula’s presidential bid at a rally by labour unions. Wednesday’s unanimous ruling against Lula leaves him with little room to appeal to higher courts and electoral authorities are expected to block his candidacy if he registers to run.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
