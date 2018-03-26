Brazil's Meirelles to quit, possibly run for president

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles has decided to resign next week and attempt to run for president or be President Michel Temer’s running mate if he makes a bid, government sources and a ruling party leader said on Monday.

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles gestures during a meeting with businessmen in Porto Alegre, Brazil March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Temer’s chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said Meirelles, 72, a former banking executive and central bank governor, will quit his post and join the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) party.

That opens the possibility that he will be its presidential candidate if Temer, whose popularity polls show is in the single-digits, does not run or be on the ticket as vice president if he does.

Temer’s Minister of Political Affairs Carlos Marun confirmed that Meirelles was joining the MDB ticket for the Oct. 7 election.

“The natural candidate is President Temer, but if he does not want it or can’t run, minister Meirelles’ candidacy would be very welcome,” Marun told Reuters.

Under Brazil’s electoral laws, if Meirelles wants to be a candidate, he has to quit the ministry by April 7.

A presidential aide said Meirelles discussed his future on Friday and Saturday, and Meirelles proposed Finance Ministry secretaries Mansueto Almeida and Eduardo Guardia as potential replacements.

Temer’s closest political allies want him to run to continue his government’s fiscal adjustment programme, but party members do not see how he can win, while Meirelles, if not any more popular, has a lower disapproval rating than the president.

Pollster Ibope found in December that only 6 percent of Brazilians think Temer is doing a good or great job, while 74 percent see him as bad or terrible.

Political analysts Say Temer need at least a 15-percent approval rating to enter the campaign, and to lower his disapproval to close to 50 percent to stand any chance of winning.