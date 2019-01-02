Top News
Brazil president says military provides bulwark against usurpers

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said that the country’s armed forces were an obstacle for any person or group who might wish to usurp power.

Speaking at the swearing-in of his new Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva, the former army captain said his election victory was proof that Brazil’s people want hierarchies, order and progress.

During his speech, Azevedo e Silva said his priorities were reducing the armed forces’ operational costs, while also adhering to the constitution and working alongside civilian leadership.

