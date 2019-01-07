Brazil's Bolsonaro says NGO funding to be rigidly controlled

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends an Air Force ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that funding of nongovernmental organizations working in the country will be rigidly controlled, reflecting increased oversight by the new government over such groups.

Government Secretary Carlos dos Santos Cruz, a retired Army general, said in a local interview published on Monday that the aim is to determine whether the NGOs are fulfilling their role of complementing government actions and not to restrict their activities in Brazil.