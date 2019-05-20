World News
May 20, 2019 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bolsonaro says Brazil will propose tax reform as soon as pension reform approved

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the event "Nacao Caixa" of Caixa Economica Federal Bank in Brasilia, Brazil May 10.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will put forward tax reform proposals to Congress as soon as lawmakers approve pension reform, President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted on Monday, something he said is a “pressing desire” for the population.

Approval of the government’s pension reform bill, which aims to generate savings of more than 1 trillion reais ($306 billion) over the next decade, is the “entry point” for Brazil’s progress and will pave the way for other economic reforms, Bolsonaro said.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below