Brazil gov't coalition eyes pension reform vote on Tuesday
December 6, 2017 / 12:39 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil gov't coalition eyes pension reform vote on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The governing coalition in the lower house of Brazil’s Congress expects to have enough votes to pass a bill streamlining social security later on Wednesday and plans to vote on the legislation next Tuesday, a senior lawmaker told journalists.

Darcísio Perondi, a vice-leader of the government’s coalition, said the bill already has the support of about 260 votes, though this is well short of the 308 votes needed to pass the lower house. Arthur Oliveira Maia, who is responsible for the text of the proposed constitutional amendment, separately said there were between 290 and 310 lawmakers favorable to the reform. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

