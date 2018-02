BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is still 40 votes short of the 308 necessary to pass an unpopular bill overhauling the social security system in the lower house of Congress, a cabinet minister said on Monday.

Nevertheless, Carlos Marun, the minister in charge of political affairs, said he is confident that the bill would be approved this month as 80 to 100 lawmakers have not yet made up their minds. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Bruno Federowski)