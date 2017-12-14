Brazil house speaker delays pension reform vote to February

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress will delay a vote on a bill trimming social security benefits until Feb. 19, Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday, kicking debate on the cornerstone of President Michel Temer’s fiscal reforms into an election year.

Temer had said he hoped for a vote by Tuesday, but he has struggled to rally lawmaker support for the unpopular pension cuts, which many investors consider essential to reining in Brazil’s surging public debt. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)