Brazil Speaker Maia says working to pass pension reform this year
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 5:59 PM / a day ago

Brazil Speaker Maia says working to pass pension reform this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday he will try to pass a fiscally crucial pension reform bill this year in the chamber, but he told reporters he would only put the measure to the vote if it has enough support.

The bill needs a three-fifths super majority of 308 votes to pass and poll by Arko Advice consultancy found the government is 46 votes short and time is running out. A government plan to hold a vote next week will likely get put off until Dec 13, with days to spare before the Congressional recess begins on Dec 22. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
