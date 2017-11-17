FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil speaker says pension overhaul in danger if left until 2018
November 17, 2017 / 6:25 PM / a day ago

Brazil speaker says pension overhaul in danger if left until 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s plan to overhaul the costly pension system will be in trouble if it does not clear the lower house of Congress this year, and it still lacks the votes needed for approval, the Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Friday.

Maia told Reuters that cabinet changes by President Michel Temer benefiting coalition allies should make it clear by next week whether the government can muster the two-thirds super majority of votes needed to pass pension reform in the house. “They don’t have the votes yet ... if the bill is left for next year it will be hard to pass,” he said in an interview. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

