Brazilian minister says pension reform bill halted in Congress

BRASILIA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s political affairs minister Carlos Marun said on Monday that passage through Congress of a bill to overhaul the country’s costly social security system has effectively been halted and would not be put to a vote.

Marun spoke to reporters after the head of the Senate, Eunicio Oliveira, said the federal government’s military intervention in Rio de Janeiro would, by the rules of the country’s constitution, block any vote on pension reform or any other measure requiring a constitutional amendment. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Paul Simao)