Brazil's house speaker working to ensure pension reform vote next week
December 11, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Brazil's house speaker working to ensure pension reform vote next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker on Monday said he is personally working to ensure a plan to streamline the social security system is voted on this year but acknowledged that it may be hard to do so.

The government agreed with lawmakers to schedule a Dec. 18 deadline for a vote on the pension reform plan, the week before the Christmas recess. Still, it could delay a vote if it fails to gather enough support to pass the unpopular bill, edging dangerously close to next year’s elections. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alden Bentley)

