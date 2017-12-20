Brazil's Temer says opposition to pension overhaul is dropping

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - President Michel Temer said on Wednesday in a radio interview that opposition to his plan to overhaul Brazil’s costly social security system was declining and that his pension bill should win approval in Congress in February.

The unpopular measure - which will mean Brazilians will have to work more years before retiring on full pensions - failed to obtain enough support in the lower house of Congress this month and a vote has been put off until Feb. 19. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)