FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 14, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil election poll shows right-winger Bolsonaro holds lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro held on to his lead in early polling ahead of the October election, with moderate Marina Silva in the runner-up position, according to a survey published on Monday.

Brazilian Partido Social Liberal (PSL) presidential candidate and former military officer Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a military event in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Excluding jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will likely be barred if he registers to run, the MDA poll commissioned by transportation lobby CNT showed 18.3 percent of voters backing Bolsonaro, 11.2 pct for environmentalist Marina Silva, and 9.0 pct for leftist Ciro Gomes. The survey’s margin of error was 2.2 percentage points.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.