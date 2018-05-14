Brazil election poll shows right-winger Bolsonaro holds lead

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro held on to his lead in early polling ahead of the October election, with moderate Marina Silva in the runner-up position, according to a survey published on Monday.

Brazilian Partido Social Liberal (PSL) presidential candidate and former military officer Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a military event in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Excluding jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will likely be barred if he registers to run, the MDA poll commissioned by transportation lobby CNT showed 18.3 percent of voters backing Bolsonaro, 11.2 pct for environmentalist Marina Silva, and 9.0 pct for leftist Ciro Gomes. The survey’s margin of error was 2.2 percentage points.