Brazil's Israel embassy move requires more study - president's spokesman

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s decision on whether to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem deserves deeper study, and that is what President Jair Bolsonaro is doing, his spokesman said on Monday.

General Otavio Rego Barros also told reporters in Brasilia that there was no timeline for Brazil to forfeit special and differential treatment in World Trade Organization negotiations, part of a series of agreements reached with the United States during Bolsonaro’s trip to Washington last week.