2 months ago
Brazil electoral dismisses case that could have ousted president Temer
June 9, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil electoral dismisses case that could have ousted president Temer

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.

The court voted 4-3 to acquit the Rousseff-Temer ticket, avoiding the removal from office of the center-right Temer who has been besieged by economic recession and corruption scandals since replacing Rousseff last year. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)

