BRASILIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Tuesday he was confident his labor reform bill will be approved on the Senate floor even after the proposal was unexpectedly rejected in a committee earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters in Russia, Temer said reversal in the social affairs committee was a "negative surprise." His comments were broadcast on state television in Brasilia. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)