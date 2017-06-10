FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Temer sees healthy institutions in electoral court ruling

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer saw an electoral court ruling in his favor on Friday as a sign of effective institutions keeping the country's democracy working, his spokesman said in brief televised remarks following the court's decision.

Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case that threatened to unseat Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election, when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Adler)

