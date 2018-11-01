Brazil anti-graft judge accepts Bolsonaro's offer to lead justice ministry

Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro waits to cast his vote in Curitiba, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro, a crusading anti-corruption judge, said on Thursday he had accepted an offer from far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro to lead the justice ministry, drawn by the chance to implement a broad agenda to combat graft and organized crime.

Moro, who led the so-called “Operation Car Wash” resulting in a 12-year bribery sentence for former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said he would hand over the reins of that sprawling investigation to other judges to avoid controversy.