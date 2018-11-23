World News
November 23, 2018 / 5:43 PM / in an hour

Brazil doctors delay removing president-elect Bolsonaro's colostomy bag

1 Min Read

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro arrives to a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Doctors treating Brazil president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said in a Friday statement they have delayed removing his colostomy bag and that his intestines remain inflamed, though he is in overall good health after being stabbed in a September assassination attempt.

Bolsonaro was nearly killed in the Sept. 6 attack during a street campaign rally. Doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said they will examine him again in January, after he takes office, to determine when they can remove his colostomy bag.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

