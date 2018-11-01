Brazil's Bolsonaro names 'Car Wash' judge as justice minister, in divisive hire

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right President-elect has convinced crusading anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro to become his justice minister, the two said on Thursday, stirring celebration and outcry by hiring the jurist who jailed his chief political rival.

Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro waits to cast his vote in Curitiba, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Moro oversaw the so-called ‘Operation Car Wash’ that convicted former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of bribery and money laundering, blocking him from running against Bolsonaro earlier this year, when he led opinion polls.

The judge flew to Bolsonaro’s beachside Rio de Janeiro home on Thursday, where he met with Brazil’s next president for about an hour before both announced the decision in statements.

“Federal judge Sergio Moro accepted our invite for the justice and public security ministry. His anti-corruption and anti-organized crime agenda, as well as his respect for the laws and the constitution, will be our guide,” Bolsonaro tweeted.

The president-elect scores a clear political victory with the appointment of Moro, who has gained a cult following in Brazil after he locked up a string of politicians and businessmen in the country’s biggest ever graft investigation.

Bolsonaro surged to victory on Sunday promising to combat graft and violence.

But the decision also hands ammunition to his opponents on the left, who have long argued that the Car Wash probe was a politicized purge aimed at sidelining Lula and his leftist Workers Party (PT).

As Brazilians geared up to vote last month, Moro came under political fire for releasing plea-bargain testimony alleging a bribery scheme by PT members to fund their 2014 electoral campaign.

“Moro will be Bolsonaro’s minister after his decisive role in his election, by blocking Lula from running,” wrote PT President Gleisi Hoffmann on Twitter. “Fraud of the century!”

In a public statement, Moro said he would hand over the reins of the sprawling Car Wash investigation to other judges in his home town of Curitiba to avoid controversy.

Bolsonaro is expected to announce a full cabinet this month, ahead of his term beginning in January. On Thursday, his top agriculture adviser said he had recommended a two-time congressman from the south of the country to become the new agriculture minister.