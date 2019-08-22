Brazil's Bolsonaro says government lacks the resources to fight Amazon fires

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the Brazilian Steel Conference in Brasilia, Brazil August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the government lacks the resources to fight wildfires in the Amazon rainforest after satellite images showed a record number of burning spots this year.

In a speech broadcast live on Facebook, the president said the government is investigating the fires. He also said he never claimed non-governmental organizations were starting fires in the forest, saying he was only talking of his suspicions.