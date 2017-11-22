Brazil's Temer taps lawmaker from his party as minister - sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer will nominate a lawmaker from his own party as minister in charge of relations with Congress, two party sources told Reuters on Wednesday, in a further effort to garner support for his pension reform efforts.

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a ceremony to launch the Digital Platform of the Emprega Brasil Program, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Congressman Carlos Marun of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party will replace Antonio Imbassahy as the minister in charge of relations with Congress, the sources said.

A government press representative said there was no decision on Imbassahy’s potential replacement and that discussion of a possible swap was ongoing.

Imbassahy’s Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), the largest allied party in Temer’s coalition, has distanced itself from his administration ahead of next year’s elections, when it plans to run its own presidential candidate.

The move would be the latest step in a cabinet reshuffle meant to gather political backing for Temer’s plans to streamline the nation’s social security system and reduce government spending.

On Tuesday, Temer confirmed the appointment of Congressman Alexandre Baldy as the minister of cities, substituting PSDB member Bruno Araújo.