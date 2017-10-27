Brazil's Temer to shuffle cabinet in March at start of election year -source

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer will shuffle his cabinet in March based on a new governing coalition formed ahead of next year’s elections, a senior government sourced said on Friday.

The source, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said he did not expect Temer’s main ally today, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), to be part of the future government. The reshuffle will come as ministers have to leave the cabinet by April to run in the October elections. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassú; Editing by Sandra Maler)