Far-right candidate Bolsonaro leads Brazil presidential election poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro leads the field for Brazil’s October presidential election, ahead of environmentalist Marina Silva, a new poll showed on Thursday.

File Photo: Federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a pre-candidate for Brazil's presidential election, attends a presidential debate during Unica Forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Bolsonaro, a federal congressman, won 17 percent of voters’ support in a simulated first-round ballot, pollster Ibope said, putting him ahead of Silva’s 13 percent in a scenario excluding jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The poll was commissioned by the National Confederation of Industry lobby CNI.