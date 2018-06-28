FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Far-right candidate Bolsonaro leads Brazil presidential election poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro leads the field for Brazil’s October presidential election, ahead of environmentalist Marina Silva, a new poll showed on Thursday.

File Photo: Federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a pre-candidate for Brazil's presidential election, attends a presidential debate during Unica Forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Bolsonaro, a federal congressman, won 17 percent of voters’ support in a simulated first-round ballot, pollster Ibope said, putting him ahead of Silva’s 13 percent in a scenario excluding jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The poll was commissioned by the National Confederation of Industry lobby CNI.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Brad Brooks

