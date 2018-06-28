Far-right candidate Bolsonaro leads Brazil presidential election poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro leads the field for Brazil’s October presidential election, ahead of environmentalist Marina Silva, a new poll showed on Thursday.
Bolsonaro, a federal congressman, won 17 percent of voters’ support in a simulated first-round ballot, pollster Ibope said, putting him ahead of Silva’s 13 percent in a scenario excluding jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The poll was commissioned by the National Confederation of Industry lobby CNI.
Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Brad Brooks