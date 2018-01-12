FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil’s Santos port to suspend shipments of live animals
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2018 / 1:37 PM / a day ago

Brazil’s Santos port to suspend shipments of live animals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Companhia Docas do Estado de São Paulo, the state-run company known as Codesp that operates Brazil’s Santos port, said it will suspend shipments of live animals at Latin America’s largest port, according to a letter sent by the company to a congressman.

The letter, dated January 11 and seen by Reuters, was sent by Codesp’s logistics operations director Carlos Henrique Poço to Congressman Ricardo Izar. A press officer said on Friday that the letter is authentic, and added more details would be provided in a statement later in the day. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

