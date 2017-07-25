FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sale talks for Brazil's Belo Monte dam chill over price -sources
July 25, 2017 / 7:12 PM / 12 days ago

Sale talks for Brazil's Belo Monte dam chill over price -sources

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Negotiations for the sale of Brazil's huge Belo Monte hydropower dam have cooled due to disagreements on price and regulatory issues, three sources close to the process told Reuters.

China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd, one of the companies linked to negotiations that started in April regarding the sale of the project, did not respond to a request for comment. Shareholders in the consortium running Belo Monte declined to comment. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bill Trott)

