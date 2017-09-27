FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's power auction met expectations, planning minister says
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 21 days ago

Brazil's power auction met expectations, planning minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is satisfied with Wednesday’s auction of operating licenses for four hydroelectric plants in Brazil, which ended in line with expectations, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira wrote on Twitter.

China’s State Power Investment Corp, France’s Engie SA and Italy’s Enel Spa agreed to pay a combined 12.12 billion reais ($3.8 billion) to operate the hydroelectric dams. The amount raised is 10.1 percent above the 11 billion reais minimum asking price the government had set for the auction. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.