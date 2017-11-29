FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partner at Brazil's Patria expects commercial real estate rebound
November 29, 2017 / 4:02 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Partner at Brazil's Patria expects commercial real estate rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real estate prices are set to rebound, with mall prices likely recovering before office space, Fauze Antun, a partner at major Brazilian investment firm Pátria Investimentos Ltda, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Patria’s headquarters, Olimpio Matarazzo, another partner, said that lower interest rates in Brazil may expand the firm’s local assets under management. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

