Brazil approves privatisation model for Eletrobras distribution units

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has approved the privatisation model for the power distribution units of state-run company Eletrobras (ELET5.SA), Adalberto Vasconcelos, who heads the body overseeing Brazil’s privatisation programme, said on Wednesday.

A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Vasconcelos said the auction to sell the six distribution companies should take place in March. The government has also passed the privatisation model for the sale of state lottery Lotex and the rail project Ferrograo, he said.