Moody's to decide on Brazil sovereign outlook in first quarter of 2018
October 10, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 7 days ago

Moody's to decide on Brazil sovereign outlook in first quarter of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service is unable to say whether it will keep a negative outlook on Brazil’s sovereign rating, but a decision would be “easier” if the country fails to pass a plan to overhaul its pension system this year, an executive of the company said on Tuesday.

Moody’s will conduct a visit to Brazil in the first quarter of 2018 before deciding on the country’s “Ba2” rating, said Mauro Leos, a senior vice president in charge of Latin American credit ratings, at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)

