Brazil's government working on new 1 bln real loan to Rio -finmin

BRASILIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s finance minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday the federal government is working on a fresh loan to cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro state for around 1 billion reais ($308 million), which would be backed by oil royalties.
Meirelles also said that the Armed Forces have not sought additional resources specifically for a federal security intervention in Rio, which has been hit by rising crime.
$1 = 3.25 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama