RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress will not vote on a bill to cut social security spending next week as previously planned but it could do so in February still, Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Friday.

The army took charge of security duties in Rio de Janeiro amid escalating violence, which, per Brazilian law, prohibits lawmakers from voting on constitutional amendments. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski)