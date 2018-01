BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil has issued $1.5 billion worth of a 2047 dollar bond at a spread of 271 bps over U.S. Treasuries, in a reopening that is its first sovereign debt transaction of the year, the National Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury hired Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley to underwrite the reopening of its Global 2047 bond.