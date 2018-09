SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil said on Wednesday that Indian sugar export subsidies generate “serious concerns” in government and in the sugar industry, in a moment of oversupply and falling prices for the sweetener.

Labourers lift a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said it is still evaluating the impacts of the Indian sugar measures.