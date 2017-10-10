FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazilian cane crush, sugar output down in late September -Unica
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 10, 2017 / 2:39 PM / in 7 days

UPDATE 1-Brazilian cane crush, sugar output down in late September -Unica

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds report details, market estimates, table)
    By Marcelo Teixeira
    SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south region,
the world's largest producer of sugar, cut cane crushing and
output of the sweetener late in September as the crop entered
its final stage, cane industry group Unica said on Tuesday.
    Brazil's main cane belt produced 2.848 million tonnes of
sugar in the second half of September, compared to 3.126 million
tonnes in the previous two-week period, Unica said. Mills
crushed 40.30 million tonnes of cane versus 45.44 million tonnes
in the first half of last month.
    Ethanol output also fell, but at a smaller pace, with mills
producing 2.025 billion liters late last month. That compared to
2.098 billion liters early in September. 
    The cane crush was slightly below market expectations for
the period. Ethanol output was above estimates as mills
continued to earmark more cane to produce the biofuel, spurred
by higher gasoline prices in Brazil and depressed global sugar
prices.
    Mills reduced the amount of cane allocated to sugar
production to 46.54 percent of the total, down from 47.96
percent in the first half of September and sharply lower than
the 50.15 percent seen at this time last year.
    That marks an inversion of a trend for this period in the
season, as mills usually produce more sugar in the later stages
of the crop because cane has more sucrose after being exposed to
winter dryness. This year the weather was much drier than
normal, boosting that effect.
    Unica said sugar content (TRS, total recoverable sugar)
reached 159 kg per tonne of cane late in September, 9 percent
more than last year's figure and the highest level seen in the
region since 2010. 
      
    See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report for the
second half of September (cane and sugar in million tonnes,
ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per
tonne):    
    
 BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2nd HALF OF SEPT (ANNUAL COMPARISON)
                  2016/17    2017/18    PCT CHANGE
 CANE CRUSH       42.52      40.30       -5.22
 SUGAR OUTPUT     2.96       2.84        -3.85
 ETHANOL OUTPUT   1.81       2.02        11.55
 TRS (kg/T)       145.77     159.33       9.31
 CANE TO SUGAR    50.15 pct  46.54 pct  
 CANE TO ETHANOL  49.85 pct  53.46 pct  
                
 BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2016/17 VS 2017/18
                  2016/17    2017/18    PCT CHANGE
 CANE CRUSH       476.24     467.17      -1.91
 SUGAR OUTPUT     27.88      29.23        4.85
 ETHANOL OUTPUT   19.96      19.41       -2.75
 TRS (kg/T)       132.77     136.18       2.57
 CANE TO SUGAR    46.28 pct  48.23 pct  
 CANE TO ETHANOL  53.72 pct  51.77 pct  
 Source: Cane Industry Group Unica     

 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.