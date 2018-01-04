FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian President Temer says has recovered after health problems
January 4, 2018 / 3:54 PM / a day ago

Brazilian President Temer says has recovered after health problems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer told journalists on Thursday that he had recovered well after health problems in recent months have seen him shuttling back and forth between Sao Paulo and capital Brasilia for medical treatment.

Brazil's President Michel Temer walks during a physical exercise in the official residence at the Palace of Jaburu, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Temer in recent days has forgone some of his official duties to recover in an official presidential residence after treatment for a urinary tract infection.

Responding to questions from journalists during a brief morning walk, Temer said his health was “perfect, extremely recovered, thanks to God.”

Still, he will need to travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, for another series of tests later this week, Temer said.

In October, Temer, an unpopular leader who is attempting to push through a series of reforms before the October 2018 elections, underwent treatment for an aortic obstruction and prostate enlargement.

In recent weeks, he has suffered from urinary tract issues amid complications after a December surgery.

He has canceled a number of official events scheduled for January. The next trip that remains on his agenda is the World Economic Forum in Switzerland towards the end of the month.

Reporting by Ueslei Marcelino and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum

