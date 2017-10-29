FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil president to leave hospital Monday after prostate surgery
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Commentary
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in a day

Brazil president to leave hospital Monday after prostate surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer should be discharged on Monday from the Sao Paulo hospital where he had surgery to reduce the size of his prostate, his office said on Saturday.

Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives to a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A previously announced meeting on Monday with Bolivian President Evo Morales will be postponed, the Foreign Ministry said.

Temer, 77, spent the night in the hospital in a semi-intensive care unit but has moved out of it to continue recovering before returning to work on Tuesday or Wednesday, his office said.

He had been admitted to an army hospital on Wednesday for tests and treatment after his doctor identified a urinary obstruction that was causing him pain. A biopsy showed a benign growth on the prostate. [nS0N1IB02G]

On Wednesday, Brazilian lawmakers rejected corruption charges against him, shelving a case that had threatened to oust the center-right leader who investors hope will bring the nation’s budget deficit under control. [nL2N1N01M7]

Temer has been struggling to push his economic agenda through Congress as his approval rating has slipped into the single digits amid the corruption charges.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.