FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
Editor's Picks
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress voted on Wednesday to reject charges filed by prosecutors against President Michel Temer in a case involving bribes allegedly paid by meatpacker JBS SA, sparing him trial by the Supreme Court.

With 136 lawmakers voting to throw out the charges, and given a quorum of 477 of them present, Temer’s opponents could no longer reach the 342 votes required to authorize the top court to put him on trial. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.