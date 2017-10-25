Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress voted on Wednesday to reject charges filed by prosecutors against President Michel Temer in a case involving bribes allegedly paid by meatpacker JBS SA, sparing him trial by the Supreme Court.

With 136 lawmakers voting to throw out the charges, and given a quorum of 477 of them present, Temer’s opponents could no longer reach the 342 votes required to authorize the top court to put him on trial. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)