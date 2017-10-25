FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil group says Indonesia will not appeal WTO chicken case
October 25, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in a day

Brazil group says Indonesia will not appeal WTO chicken case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s animal protein producers association ABPA on Wednesday said Indonesia decided not to appeal last week’s WTO decision in a case opened by the Brazilian government against chicken import restrictions imposed by the Asian nation.

The Brazilian government said the decision was favorable and that it would allow for chicken shipments to Indonesia to resume in some months. There was no immediate comment from the Indonesian government. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and José Roberto Gomes)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

