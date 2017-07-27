FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Brazil's Vale to cut capex, eyes net debt goal of under $15 bln
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 13 days ago

Brazil's Vale to cut capex, eyes net debt goal of under $15 bln

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazil's Vale said on Thursday the world's top producer of iron ore would continue cutting capital expenditure and was eyeing a net debt goal of less than $15 billion, without specifying a time frame.

The company had said it aimed to cut net debt down to a range of $15 billion to $17 billion this year. On a conference call following second-quarter results, Vale Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said the company was uncomfortable with higher mining royalties unveiled by the government earlier this week. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marta Nogueira)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.