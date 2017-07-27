FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale CEO says hopes to reach $15 bln in net debt in 2018
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
July 27, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 13 days ago

Vale CEO says hopes to reach $15 bln in net debt in 2018

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazil's Vale said on Thursday that the world's top iron ore producer would seek to lower net debt to $15 billion next year.

CEO Fabio Schvartsman made the comments on a third conference call following second quarter results that missed expectations due to a currency swing, rising costs and weaker iron ore prices.

Schvartsman had said earlier in the day that he hoped to lower net debt to beneath the previously stated year-end 2017 goal of $15 billion to $17 billion but did not specify a time frame. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tom Brown)

