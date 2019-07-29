Brazil prison riot kills 52, with 16 decapitated

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - At least 52 inmates died, 16 of whom were decapitated, in a prison riot in the northern Brazilian state of Para that began on Monday morning, the state’s prison authority said on Monday.

Authorities said the riot involved rival criminal factions.

The riot was the latest such deadly uprising in Brazil, one of the most violent countries in the world. At least 40 prisoners were found strangled to death in late May in a jail in the city of Manaus.