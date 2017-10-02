FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BTG: to buy back up to 15.5 mln share units
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 16 days ago

Brazil's BTG: to buy back up to 15.5 mln share units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) -

** The board of Banco BTG Pactual SA has approved a new share buyback program for up to 15.5 million share units , according to a securities filing on Monday

** The aim of the buyback program is allow for an efficient use of cash resources, so as to maximize the bank’s capital allocation

** The share buyback deadline expires in up to 18 months, and management has discretion to decide when is the best moment to acquire the shares

** Banco BTG’s board also approved cancellation of 16,216,200 common shares and 32,432,400 class A preferred shares, which were bought back in the form of units

** After the cancellation, the bank no longer holds units or shares in treasury at the present date (Reporting by Ana Mano)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.