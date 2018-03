CHICAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein denied Breitburn Energy Partners LP’s bid to end a two-year bankruptcy on Friday, saying that the plan of reorganization unfairly discriminates against certain bondholders.

In a written ruling following a four-day court hearing, Bernstein also said that equity holders, who had argued over the company’s valuation, are “out of the money.” (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)